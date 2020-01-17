Coming off 2-touchdown performance in National Championship game, Randy Moss' son Thaddeus declares for NFL draft

Thaddeus Moss, one of the sons of Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, declared on Friday that he is leaving LSU early to enter the NFL Draft.

Moss, listed at 6-foot-3, 249 pounds, is a tight end who has played two seasons of college football.

‘Blessed and humbled’

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, right, declared for the NFL Draft on Friday. (AP/Sue Ogrocki)

Moss posted his announcement on Instagram. He wrote in part:

“I am blessed and humbled to address this to you. This season has been an amazing experience. Memories have been created that last a lifetime with a team of individuals I will never forget. Thankful for my teammates, my brothers, for giving their all beside me. The ride we’ve shared since August has been a dream come true. ...

“After much prayer, council and thought I have decided to forgo the remaining year of eligibility I have at LSU to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. I have loved being a part of something as legendary as this 2019-2020 football team. I believe that God is presenting me with an alternative path.”

Big night vs. Clemson

Moss had a good night against Clemson in the national championship game, with five catches for 36 yards and two touchdowns.

For the season, he had 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

Moss played for North Carolina State in 2016.

