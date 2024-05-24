After a comeback victory, DockHounds forced to forfeit game for using ineligible player

After being down 8-2 against the Chicago Dogs on May 16, the Lake Country DockHounds stormed back and won 10-9 at home in Oconomowoc, but the victory will now count as a loss.

The league determined the DockHounds used an ineligible player and the team is forced to forfeit the game. The American Association of Professional Baseball made the announcement on Thursday night.

In a statement, league commissioner Josh Schaub said:

“Following a league investigation, it was determined that Lake Country used an ineligible player. Although there was no malice involved associated with the player entering the game, it was in fact a violation of American Association rules and regulations.”

The league said the player statistics accumulated during the game will remain intact.

The DockHounds declined to comment on the forfeit.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Shaub said it was “a procedural mistake by the team.”

“It’s not something systemic, it’s not something salacious, it’s just a manufactured result of a roster role and there was a gap in the time when a player was on the roster while the game was going on, when he was not on the roster,” Shaub said.

While the player has not been named publicly, it’s likely to be Yeremin Lara who pitched one inning on May 16, and had one earned run in the game. However, he was released by the DockHounds that day, according to the transactions on the league’s website.

At the moment it’s unclear if this forfeit will have any impact on the playoff standings. As of Friday the DockHounds were 5-8, and are 2.5 games behind the division-leading Dogs, who gained a win as a result.

The DockHounds are in Canada to take on the Winnepeg Goldeyes.

The DockHounds' next home game is Monday against the Kansas City Monarchs at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park at 4:05 p.m.

