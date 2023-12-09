Columbus Crew vs. LAFC live tracker: Highlights, updates and analysis for MLS Cup final

Anatomy of a wondergoal
The Crew's second goal gets better and better every time you watch it. Here's how it happened:
High pressure creates a turnover in the attacking third
Patient possession drags all but two LAFC players to the far side of the field
A pass into the feet of striker Cucho Hernandez drags Jesús Murillo toward the ball, away from his position as LAFC's right center back.
With the 11th pass of the possession, Malte Admundson picks out the gap that Murillo vacated, and...
Boom. 2-0.
Yeah man, this is just as good as it gets. I can't remember a more beautiful team goal in MLS Cup history. pic.twitter.com/bMIjULWQ1D
— Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) December 9, 2023