Columbus Crew vs. LAFC live tracker: Highlights, updates and analysis for MLS Cup final

The seemingly endless 2023 MLS season has nearly made it to the finish line with Saturday’s MLS Cup final (4 p.m. ET, Fox) between Steve Cherundolo’s LAFC and Wilfried Nancy’s Columbus Crew. LAFC’s grueling schedule couldn’t derail the team’s hopes of lifting a second straight MLS championship trophy. On the other side, Columbus is looking for its third MLS Cup title, but it’ll have to overcome some not-so-great historic precedent between the two clubs.

That’s because the Crew are 0-3 against LAFC all time. In their last match against LAFC in May 2022, the Crew surrendered two goals in a loss at home. But losing at home has become a rarity for the Crew as they’ve gone 28-1 at Lower.com Field in Columbus since August of 2022. Yet this isn’t the same squad that lost the May 2022 match. In fact, one player who could make a huge difference for Columbus on Saturday will be wearing black and yellow instead of black and gold.

Diego Rossi, who spent four trophy-filled seasons with LAFC from 2018-2021, signed with Columbus in August and has quickly become a key contributor alongside Cucho Hernandez in the attack. The duo helped the Crew rally in last week’s stunning Eastern Conference comeback win over FC Cincinnati and have a combined six goals and five assists in this year’s playoffs.

But LAFC has been putting on a defensive clinic throughout the postseason and hasn’t conceded a goal in its last three matches. It’ll need Golden Boot winner Dennis Bouanga to keep up his hot streak after leading MLS this season with 24 goals including 10 in his last seven matches.

So will Cherundolo’s squad become the first back-to-back MLS Cup winners since the LA Galaxy did it in 2011 and 2012 or will the Crew, under first-year head coach Nancy, return as champions after last winning it all in 2020?

Let’s find out together as Yahoo Sports will be following, covering and analyzing the MLS Cup final below with our live tracker. Join us.

    Anatomy of a wondergoal

    The Crew's second goal gets better and better every time you watch it. Here's how it happened:

    • High pressure creates a turnover in the attacking third

    • Patient possession drags all but two LAFC players to the far side of the field

    • A pass into the feet of striker Cucho Hernandez drags Jesús Murillo toward the ball, away from his position as LAFC's right center back.

    • With the 11th pass of the possession, Malte Admundson picks out the gap that Murillo vacated, and...

    • Boom. 2-0.

    Team stats at halftime: Crew 2-0 LAFC

    Crew-LAFC MLS Cup final
    Crew-LAFC MLS Cup final
  • Henry Bushnell

    Games decided by penalties always feel cruel. So the Crew just picked apart LAFC to double their lead and change the narrative.

    Yaw Yeboah scored the goal. But it was a visionary, double-line-breaking pass from Malte Amundsen — perhaps one of the best assists in MLS all season — that made the goal and epitomized the Crew's brilliance.

    Yeboah quickly doubles the Crew's lead! It's 2-0 Columbus

    Crew gets a penalty in the 31st minute after a handball.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Precisely the game we expected

    LAFC has hardly ventured into the attacking third.

    Columbus has had 71% of the ball.

    But that doesn't necessarily mean this game is one-sided. It's tilted, for sure; and the Crew have been the better of the two teams. But the tilt is a function of contrasting styles. Columbus is proactively searching for game-changing moments. LA is sitting back and waiting for them.

    The former always looks more impressive. The latter can sometimes be just as effective. For all of Columbus' apparent dominance, neither side has a shot on goal.

    Stats after 16 minutes with Crew so far dominating possession.

    Crew-LAFC
    Crew-LAFC
  • Henry Bushnell

    Giorgio Chiellini, a longtime Serie A star, looked semi-washed soon after he arrived in MLS last season. But he's had a renaissance this year, and we just saw an excellent example of why.

    Perfect positioning. Checked his shoulder, detected Diego Rossi lurking in the penalty area as the Crew broke forward, and cut out a dangerous Cucho Hernandez cross.

  • Henry Bushnell

    A fascinating final is about to begin

    This presents as a fantastic MLS Cup final. Reigning champ vs. small-market success story. And a fascinating clash of soccer ideologies.

    On one side, LAFC adapts its style match-to-match to subdue and punish opponents.

    On the other side, Columbus doesn't change for anybody. The Crew will play their bold, ball-dominant game no matter who's opposite them.

    When asked this week whether that approach might change for LAFC, and for a final, head coach Wilfried Nancy was blunt: "No."

    The MLS Cup champions will be crowned Saturday with LAFC facing the Columbus Crew in the final.
