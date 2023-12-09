2023 MLS Cup Final: How to watch the LAFC vs. Columbus Crew match today

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Forward Cucho Hernández (9) and Columbus Crew will host LAFC in the 2023 MLS Cup Final this weekend.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The longest season in Major League Soccer history is finally coming to a close this weekend with the 28th MLS Cup Final game between Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Columbus Crew. The pair of No. 3 seeds will face off on the field for the final this Saturday, Dec. 9, kicking off around 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT). As the defending champions, LAFC is looking to bring home the cup and become the first back-to-back winners since the LA Galaxy in 2011-12. Columbus Crew, who will play host for the weekend, would like to add a third title to their collection. This will be Columbus Crew’s fourth MLS Cup Final appearance.

Are you ready to watch some soccer? Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune into the action on the field and watch the MLS Cup Final this year.

How to watch the MLS Cup 2023:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Game: LAFC at Columbus Crew

Location: Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Apple TV+

When is the MLS Cup Final 2023?

This year’s MLS Cup Final match will be held this Saturday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. ET. (there is some confusion on when exactly kickoff is scheduled for, but game coverage begins at 3 p.m., so if you’re worried you might miss some of the action, just tune in a few minutes early!)

Who is playing in the 2023 MLS Cup Final?

After defeating the Houston Dynamo 2-0 at the Western Conference final this past weekend, defending champions LAFC are headed to this year’s MLS Cup Final, where they’ll face the Columbus Crew. The Ohio team clinched their place in the MLS Cup Final after a major comeback against Cincinnati this past Saturday.

What channel is the MLS Cup Final on?

The MLS Cup Final will be broadcast on Fox and FOX Deportes in the US. If you have access to live TV, you may very well already have Fox for free. If not, you can try out one of the live TV streaming services we recommend, or check out the game streaming free on Apple TV+.

(Apple TV) Apple TV+ Stream the MLS Cup Final Apple TV and MLS Season Pass have partnered to bring subscribers every MLS and Leagues Cup match with no blackouts. Subscribers get English and Spanish broadcasts of hundreds of live MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches, plus game replays, highlights, analysis, and more original programming. For those that already subscribe to Apple TV+, the MLS Season Pass add-on would typically run you $12.99 per month or $39 for the whole season. But for the MLS Cup Final, you only need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber to tune in! That means you can watch the MLS Cup Final game for free with an Apple TV+ account (even if it's just a free trial you sign up for specifically for this game). In addition to MLS games, Apple TV+ offers award-winning shows like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show and Lessons in Chemistry, plus great original movies, and all the Peanuts holiday specials. Apple TV+ has a 7-day free trial available to new subscribers, OR, if you've bought an eligible Apple device recently (say, as an early Christmas gift ... ) you can get up to three months of the streaming service totally free. Try free at Apple TV