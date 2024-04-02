Columbus Crew, Tigres CONCACAF Champions Cup match at Lower.com Field delayed

Jul 23, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Rain pours down on the field during a severe weather delay prior to the Leagues Cup matchup between the Columbus Crew and the St. Louis City SC at Lower.com Field.

Less than two hours before the Crew and Tigres were originally scheduled to kickoff, it has been announced that the match will be delayed 90 minutes and is now set to start at 8:30 p.m. at Lower.com Field.

Update For Tonight’s Match 🚨



Due to thunderstorm warnings in the area, kickoff is delayed until 8:30 p.m. Gates are scheduled to open at 8 p.m. Follow along here for more weather updates: https://t.co/1ayZkmGkiP pic.twitter.com/2KJl0mW4ZA — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) April 2, 2024

The decision was made by CONCACAF due to the current thunderstorm warnings in the area. In a statement, the confederation said it will "continue to closely monitor the developing weather conditions."

Originally set for at 7:00 p.m. kickoff, the match between the Crew and Tigres marks the first leg of their Champions Cup quarterfinals series.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: CONCACAF Champions Cup: Columbus Crew, Tigres match under weather delay