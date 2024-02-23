Columbus Blue Jackets trade Emil Bemstrom to Pittsburgh Penguins for Alex Nylander, pick

The Emil Bemstrom era in Columbus has ended.

The former fourth-round pick by the Blue Jackets in the 2017 NHL draft who played in 204 games for the team across five seasons was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team announced Thursday.

The Blue Jackets acquired left wing Alex Nylander and a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft for Bemstrom. Nylander is expected to join the Blue Jackets prior to the team's next game against the Buffalo Sabres Friday at Nationwide Arena.

Bemstrom recorded 10 goals and 10 assists in his rookie season for the Blue Jackets in 2019-20, but recorded 21 goals in his next four seasons combined, including five goals and six assists in 32 games in 2023-24.

Jan 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Emil Bemstrom (52) skates around Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) during the first period of the NHL hockey game at Nationwide Arena.

Nylander has 14 goals and 20 assists in 98 career NHL games for the Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks and Sabres. He was the No. 8 overall pick int he 2016 NHL draft out of Calgary, Alberta. He played a career-high 65 games for the Blackhawks in 2019-20, scoring 10 goals and 16 assists.

Nylander has played in 14 games for the Penguins in the past two seasons.

Nylander is a former Canadian Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League Rookie of the Year.

Get more Columbus Blue Jackets talk on the Cannon Fodder podcast

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: NHL news: Columbus Blue Jackets trade Emil Bemstrom to Pittsburgh