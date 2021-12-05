Colts vs. Texans: How to watch, listen, stream online in Week 13

Here is the game information, including how to watch, stream and listen to the Week 13 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9).

Game Information

Who: Indianapolis Colts (6-6) at Houston Texans (2-9)

When: Sunday, Dec. 5, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium — Houston, TX

How To Watch

Channel: CBS (regional)

Broadcast: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst), A.J. Ross (sideline)

TV map: Those in the blue region will get the game on CBS.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

How To Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

How To Listen

WFNI — Indianapolis, IN

WHLK — Indianapolis, IN

Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 113 (XM App 384)

Sirius XM Radio (Texans) — Channel 133 (XM App 229)

Injuries

Final injury report for both teams

Picks & Predictions

Colts Wire Staff Picks

Expert Picks

Colts are 9.5-point favorites on the road

Opponent Site

Texans Wire

2021 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network Result 1 Seahawks Sept. 12 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 28-16 2 Rams Sept. 19 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 27-24 3 @ Titans Sept. 26 1:00 p.m. CBS L, 25-16 4 @ Dolphins Oct. 3 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 27-17 5 @ Ravens Oct. 11 8:15 p.m. ESPN L, 31-25 (OT) 6 Texans Oct. 17 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 31-3 7 @ 49ers Oct. 24 8:20 p.m. NBC W, 30-18 8 Titans Oct. 31 1:00 p.m. CBS L, 34-31 9 Jets Nov. 4 (TNF) 8:20 p.m. NFLN W, 45-30 10 Jaguars Nov. 14 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 23-17 11 @ Bills Nov. 21 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 41-15 12 Buccaneers Nov. 28 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 38-31 13 @ Texans Dec. 5 1:00 p.m. CBS 14 BYE BYE BYE 15 Patriots Dec. 18/19 TBD TBD 16 @ Cardinals Dec. 25 8:15 p.m. NFLN 17 Raiders Jan. 2 1:00 p.m. CBS 18 @ Jaguars Jan. 9 1:00 p.m. CBS

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Play in our FREE Week 13 Colts challenge Colts place C Ryan Kelly on COVID-19 list, activate S Khari Willis Colts vs. Texans: Final injury report in Week 13

List