Colts vs. Cardinals: Inactive players for Week 16

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and Arizona Cardinals (10-4) released their inactive players ahead of the Week 16 matchup at State Farm Stadium on Saturday night.

While the Colts have a number of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, they also will be without C Ryan Kelly, who is still going through a personal tragedy.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 16:

Name

Position

Injury

Ryan Kelly

C

Personal

Andrew Sendejo

S

Concussion

Marlon Mack

RB

Mike Strachan

WR

Notes

  • On the reserve/COVID-19 list includes: LG Quenton Nelson, RG Mark Glowinski, LB Darius Leonard, S Khari Willis, WR Zach Pascal and CB Rock Ya-Sin.

  • RB Marlon Mack is a healthy scratch again.

  • Despite Pascal being out, rookie WR Mike Strachan is a healthy scratch.

Here are the inactive players for the Cardinals in Week 16:

Name

Position

Injury

James Conner

RB

Heel

Rondale Moore

WR

Ankle

Zach Kerr

DL

Ribs

Breon Borders

CB

Trace McSorely

QB

Jordan Phillips

DL

Knee

