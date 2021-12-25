Colts vs. Cardinals: Inactive players for Week 16
The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and Arizona Cardinals (10-4) released their inactive players ahead of the Week 16 matchup at State Farm Stadium on Saturday night.
While the Colts have a number of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, they also will be without C Ryan Kelly, who is still going through a personal tragedy.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 16:
Name
Position
Injury
Ryan Kelly
C
Personal
Andrew Sendejo
S
Concussion
RB
—
Mike Strachan
WR
—
Notes
On the reserve/COVID-19 list includes: LG Quenton Nelson, RG Mark Glowinski, LB Darius Leonard, S Khari Willis, WR Zach Pascal and CB Rock Ya-Sin.
RB Marlon Mack is a healthy scratch again.
Despite Pascal being out, rookie WR Mike Strachan is a healthy scratch.
Here are the inactive players for the Cardinals in Week 16:
Name
Position
Injury
RB
Heel
Rondale Moore
WR
Ankle
Zach Kerr
DL
Ribs
Breon Borders
CB
—
Trace McSorely
QB
—
Jordan Phillips
DL
Knee
