Colts vs. Cardinals: Inactive players for Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and Arizona Cardinals (10-4) released their inactive players ahead of the Week 16 matchup at State Farm Stadium on Saturday night.

While the Colts have a number of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, they also will be without C Ryan Kelly, who is still going through a personal tragedy.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 16:

Name Position Injury Ryan Kelly C Personal Andrew Sendejo S Concussion Marlon Mack RB — Mike Strachan WR —

Notes

On the reserve/COVID-19 list includes: LG Quenton Nelson , RG Mark Glowinski , LB Darius Leonard , S Khari Willis , WR Zach Pascal and CB Rock Ya-Sin .

RB Marlon Mack is a healthy scratch again.

Despite Pascal being out, rookie WR Mike Strachan is a healthy scratch.

Here are the inactive players for the Cardinals in Week 16:

Name Position Injury James Conner RB Heel Rondale Moore WR Ankle Zach Kerr DL Ribs Breon Borders CB — Trace McSorely QB — Jordan Phillips DL Knee

