Colts vs. Bengals: Staff picks and predictions for Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2) are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 6 matchup.

As heavy favorites in the eyes of Vegas and the experts around the league, the Colts should come away with this win. Before their Week 7 bye, Indy is hoping to head into the week off with a 4-2 record.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees the Week 6 game shaking out:

Kevin Hickey (@KevinHickey11): Colts 26, Bengals 18

Following the Week 5 loss to the Browns, the Colts will be getting back on track with a win at home against the Bengals. With the all-clear from the league following a COVID-19 scare, the Colts can focus on getting back into the win column before the bye week.

The Bengals have struggled to finish games this season even though rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has shown a lot of promise. Allowing the most sacks (22) and the most pressures (95) through five games, the Colts should have their way with the Bengals offensive line.

This is a prime opportunity for the run game to get going. The Bengals are allowing the third-highest yards per carry (5.3) and rushing yards per game (159.0) to opposing offenses.

Burrow has been impressive, but the pressure will be enough for the Colts to come away with this win easily at home.

Sam Sinclair (@samsinclair96): Colts 26, Bengals 14

After all the Friday craziness, the Indianapolis Colts will play football Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In a matchup of two teams separated by less than 100 miles, the Colts and Bengals are 100s of miles away in their state as a franchise.

The 1-3-1 Bengals come in off an embarrassing loss to their divisional rival Baltimore Ravens 27-3. The only thing Cincinnati has is their young star QB, Joe Burrow, who should be fun to watch on Sunday.

This needs to be the week the Colts get back to running the ball well. Cincinnati is near the bottom of the league in rush defense, while quietly have a stingy pass defense.

The Bengals have given up 22 sacks to opponents in their first five games, not a good look for Joe Burrow as he faces DeForest Buckner and Justin Houston.

As with the Vikings and Jets games, the Colts were expected to come out and handle their business, and they did so. That will be the expectation this week, and I think they will do that.

John Alfieri (@alfierijohn): Colts 31, Bengals 17

The Colts get back on track after a lackluster performance last week against Cleveland and a COVID-19 scare on Friday. This game should be the perfect game for Philip Rivers and company to rebound and get this team going in the right direction.

Expect Jonathan Taylor to have a big day as Cincinnati is allowing 5.3 yards per carry. Establishing the run will be very important, especially because the Colts have failed to do so in recent weeks.

Overall this should be a game where the Colts get in front and stay in front. Getting after Joe Burrow will be key as the rookie is still getting his feet wet in the league. One thing you can’t doubt, is that the Heisman winner can sling it.

With a favorable stretch of the schedule coming up, the Colts have a real opportunity to put together some wins before they host tougher opponents down the road.