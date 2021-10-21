Colts vs. 49ers: Updated injury reports in Week 7

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) and San Francisco 49ers (2-3) released their updated injury reports on Thursday for the Week 7 matchup at Levi’s Stadium.

The Colts got some bad news Thursday as safety Julian Blackmon will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles he suffered in practice on Wednesday. It’s why he popped up on the initial injury report. He’s still on the injury report but expect the team to move him to the injured reserve list soon.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 7:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (10/20)

Thur. (10/21)

Fri. (10/22)

Status

WR T.Y. Hilton

Quad

DNP

DNP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle/Knee

DNP

LP

DE Tyquan Lewis

Elbow

DNP

LP

DE Kwity Paye

Hamstring

DNP

LP

T Braden Smith

Foot/Thumb

DNP

DNP

DE Kemoko Turay

Groin

DNP

DNP

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ankle

DNP

DNP

RB Jordan Wilkins

Non-Football Illness

DNP

DNP

S Julian Blackmon

Achilles

LP

DNP

S Andrew Sendejo

Concussion

LP

LP

TE Jack Doyle

Rest

DNP

CB Xavier Rhodes

Ankle

LP

Notes

  • WR T.Y. Hilton told the media Thursday that he’s “50-50” to play this week. In order to do so, he’s likely going to have to log at least a limited practice on Friday.

  • DE Kemoko Turay, CB Rock Ya-Sin and RT Braden Smith are all in danger of missing another game unless they return to practice on Friday.

  • I don’t know what a “non-football illness” is, but I really hope Jordan Wilkins is okay. He hasn’t practiced in three weeks because of it.

  • CB Xavier Rhodes will be one to watch after popping up on the injury report.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the 49ers in Week 7 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (10/20)

Thur. (10/21)

Fri. (10/22)

Status

DT Javon Kinlaw

Knee

DNP

QB Trey Lance

Knee

DNP

T Trent Williams

Ankle/Elbow

DNP

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Calf

LP

LB Marcell Harris

Thumb

LP

CB K’Waun Williams

Calf

FP

The Colts and 49ers will release their final injury reports with designations on Friday so we’ll have a better idea of what to expect over the weekend.

