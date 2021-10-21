Colts vs. 49ers: Updated injury reports in Week 7
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) and San Francisco 49ers (2-3) released their updated injury reports on Thursday for the Week 7 matchup at Levi’s Stadium.
The Colts got some bad news Thursday as safety Julian Blackmon will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles he suffered in practice on Wednesday. It’s why he popped up on the initial injury report. He’s still on the injury report but expect the team to move him to the injured reserve list soon.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 7:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (10/20)
Thur. (10/21)
Fri. (10/22)
Status
WR T.Y. Hilton
Quad
DNP
DNP
LB Darius Leonard
Ankle/Knee
DNP
LP
DE Tyquan Lewis
Elbow
DNP
LP
DE Kwity Paye
Hamstring
DNP
LP
T Braden Smith
Foot/Thumb
DNP
DNP
DE Kemoko Turay
Groin
DNP
DNP
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Non-Football Illness
DNP
DNP
S Julian Blackmon
Achilles
LP
DNP
S Andrew Sendejo
Concussion
LP
LP
TE Jack Doyle
Rest
—
DNP
CB Xavier Rhodes
Ankle
—
LP
Notes
WR T.Y. Hilton told the media Thursday that he’s “50-50” to play this week. In order to do so, he’s likely going to have to log at least a limited practice on Friday.
DE Kemoko Turay, CB Rock Ya-Sin and RT Braden Smith are all in danger of missing another game unless they return to practice on Friday.
I don’t know what a “non-football illness” is, but I really hope Jordan Wilkins is okay. He hasn’t practiced in three weeks because of it.
CB Xavier Rhodes will be one to watch after popping up on the injury report.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the 49ers in Week 7 (will be updated):
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (10/20)
Thur. (10/21)
Fri. (10/22)
Status
DT Javon Kinlaw
Knee
DNP
QB Trey Lance
Knee
DNP
T Trent Williams
Ankle/Elbow
DNP
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Calf
LP
LB Marcell Harris
Thumb
LP
CB K’Waun Williams
Calf
FP
The Colts and 49ers will release their final injury reports with designations on Friday so we’ll have a better idea of what to expect over the weekend.
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
Making the case: Is Carson Wentz really back?
Report: Teams making 'preliminary inquiries' on Colts' Marlon Mack
Colts' Julian Blackmon has torn Achilles, out for season