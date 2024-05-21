Colts secondary will be tested right away during 2024 season

The biggest unknown around this Indianapolis Colts’ roster right now lies in the secondary at both the cornerback and safety positions. And this unit is going to be tested right away with their 2024 schedule.

The first four games of the Colts’ season come against Houston, Green Bay, Chicago, and Pittsburgh.

Of the NFL’s 2023 receiving yards leaders, the Texans and Bears have four of the top 13 players from that list, with Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs in Houston and DJ Moore and Keenan Allen in Chicago. The Texans also have Tank Dell, and the Bears now have Rome Odunze.

At No. 16 in those rankings is Pittsburgh’s George Pickens, while the Packers may not have a true No. 1 target, but they have five legitimate options at receiver – and two more at tight end – who can all get the ball on any given play.

Quarterbacking each of these teams are the ascending CJ Stroud and Jordan Love, first overall pick Caleb Williams, and Russell Wilson, who will be looking to rebound with a new team.

Last season, this was an inexperienced Colts’ secondary that ranked in the bottom half of the league in explosive plays given up and in the bottom third in pass breakups and yards per attempt.

Entering 2024, the only certainties that this unit has right now are that Kenny Moore will be in nickel and Julian Blackmon will be the strong safety. Otherwise, as defensive coordinator Gus Bradley put it, the other three starting spots are “wide open.”

“Who’s going to step up and be that guy that takes the next step as a corner,” said Bradley. “Kenny we feel real good about and what he brings and trust Kenny and his consistency. But with those other guys, it’s play in and play out, who can play at the standard we’re looking for.”

Compete for these starting spots will be JuJu Brents, who was picked by PFF to be the Colts’ breakout player, Dallis Flowers, and Jaylon Jones at cornerback. At safety, it will be Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas, and Daniel Scott.

Outside of re-signing both Moore and Blackmon, which certainly helps provide some stability at both positions, the only other additions that the Colts made in the secondary were fifth and sixth-round draft picks used on Jaylin Simpson and Micah Abraham.

Internally, the Colts seem bullish about their young secondary. GM Chris Ballard mentioned that the experience gained last season by this young along with the return of Flowers should lead to improved play.

Helping the Colts secondary out should be one of the more disruptive defensive fronts in the NFL this season. Being able to limit the running game puts the offense in predictable situations, while steady pressure is always a good thing.

Throughout the season, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Garrett Wilson are other top receivers that the Colts will have to contend with.

For a Colts team looking to get over the playoff hump in 2024, improved play in the secondary will be a requirement, and that unit won’t have the luxury of easing into the season. Instead, they’ll have to hit the ground running.

