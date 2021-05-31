Colts’ Quenton Nelson remains PFF’s top-ranked guard

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson plays a position that doesn’t get much love, but he has stood out in an incredible way to begin his career over the first three years.

Since he entered the league as a touted generational prospect at guard in 2018, Nelson hasn’t disappointed. He was ranked as the top guard in the NFL yet again by Pro Football Focus, holding a spot he’s earned for years.

1. QUENTON NELSON, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS The best of the best, Nelson was seen as a generational prospect at guard when he entered the NFL, and he hasn’t disappointed. According to PFF’s wins above replacement metric (PFF WAR), the fourth-year guard has been the league’s most valuable player at the position in every season of his career and has surrendered just three sacks in three years.

Nelson has been everything the Colts could have wanted from a prospect they took at No. 6 overall. He has been transcendent in the run game, helping the Colts control the line of scrimmage while offering pristine pass protection for whichever quarterback is under center.

Nelson has earned three All-Pro nods in his first three years—the only offensive lineman to do so since the 1970 merger, according to Stathead. It’s easy to see why he’s been the top-ranked guard in the NFL.

Another Colts guard that made the list was right guard Mark Glowinski, who enjoyed a strong 2020 campaign sandwiched between center Ryan Kelly and right tackle Braden Smith.

Glowinski came in at No. 25 overall among all guards in PFF’s ranking.

25. MARK GLOWINSKI, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Aided by the players around him, Glowinski has been able to up his game and become a solid member of one of the best offensive lines in the game. Glowinski was capable as both a run-blocker and in pass protection this past season, coughing up just two sacks across 659 pass-blocking snaps with Philip Rivers as his quarterback.

Glowinski has been solid since he arrived to the Colts in 2018. He can move in the run game and force defensive linemen off their spots while serving as a solid pass-blocker for the majority of the time.

The Colts will have an elite offensive line again, especially when Eric Fisher returns from his Achilles rehab to man the left tackle spot, replacing the retired Anthony Castonzo after 10 years.

But this unit became elite thanks to the talent and attitude of Nelson, which has helped the offensive line change the narrative in Indy.