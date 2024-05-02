Colts pick up Kwity Paye’s fifth-year option

Colts defensive end Kwity Paye had his fifth-year option picked up today.

The Colts announced they have exercised the option, which means Paye has a guaranteed salary of $13.387 million for the 2025 season.

Paye arrived in Indianapolis out of Michigan with the 21st pick in the 2021 NFL draft He has developed into a solid player, and last year he recorded 8.5 sacks and played 60 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps.

This year Paye has a very affordable cap hit of $4.3 million. Next year he'll be a lot more expensive, but the Colts think he's worth it.