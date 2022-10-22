Colts’ Jonathan Taylor set to see typical workload in return

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was removed from the final injury report ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and is expected to see his typical workload in the divisional bout.

Taylor hasn’t played since suffering an ankle injury against the Titans in Week 4 during the first meeting between these two teams. The Colts got some encouraging play from Deon Jackson in two spot starts, but upon his return, Taylor will see his typical workload.

“Yeah, Deon did well and proved that we can count on him. I think we figured we could,” said head coach Frank Reich on Friday. “Obviously, if JT is healthy and he’s in the mode, it’s going to be JT’s game. Then Nyheim (Hines) and Deon would be complementary pieces.”

Both Taylor and Hines are set to return Sunday as the latter cleared the concussion protocol this week. He suffered a concussion on the third play of the game in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos and has been out since.

Outside of his performance in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, Taylor got off to a slow start in the three games to follow.

Much of that has been due to the lack of push across the offensive line, but we should still expect Taylor to see his typical elite workload.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire