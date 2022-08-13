Colts’ Jonathan Taylor not expected to play vs. Bills in preseason opener

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor won’t play against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday during the preseason opener.

Not that this is any shocking news, but the starters are all going to play roughly the first quarter with new quarterback Matt Ryan. However, Taylor is one of the players the Colts won’t want to risk injury during the first preseason game.

With Taylor not playing in the opener Saturday afternoon, the backfield is likely to be led by Nyheim Hines and Phillip Lindsay. After that, Ty’Son Williams, Deon Jackson and undrafted rookies D’vonte Price and C.J. Verdell will make up the reps in the second half.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

