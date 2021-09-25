Colts elevate QB Brett Hundley, WR DeMichael Harris to active roster

The Indianapolis Colts elevated quarterback Brett Hundley and wide receiver DeMichael Harris from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

Though quarterback Carson Wentz appears to be on track to start against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, the Colts are bringing up some insurance as he deals with two ankle sprains.

If Wentz can’t go, it seems the Colts may use both Hundley and backup Jacob Eason.

Harris was elevated last week when Parris Campbell was ruled out with an abdomen injury but the latter is set to play in Week 3.

