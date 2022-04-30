Colts draft S Nick Cross: 5 things to know

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move late in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, trading up to the No. 96 overall pick to select Maryland safety Nick Cross.

Despite the Colts having already made three selections on Day 2 of the draft prior to that, general manager Chris Ballard didn’t want to wait until the fifth round (their next pick) hoping that Cross would fall.

Here are five things to know about the Colts’ new safety:

An impeccable athlete

The Colts focused heavily on elite athleticism and high-upside traits. There are few prospects in the draft at the safety position who possess the combination of size, speed and physicality that Cross does. The Maryland product measured in at 6’0″ and 212 pounds while running a blistering 4.36 in the 40-yard dash.

A huge Ed Reed fan

This is music to the Colts’ ears. Cross told Jacob Infante of Draft Wire that he grew up idolizing the Hall of Famer.

“I was a huge Ed Reed fan. He could play middle of the field, sideline to sideline. Big Sean Taylor fan, Bob Sanders, Brian Dawkins. Those were my favorite safeties growing up. Even now, Jamal Adams, Jessie Bates, Justin Simmons are ones that I look up to, and Grant Delpit. People that have a similar play style, who have great range and know basically able to do it all across the field. Even my former college friend Darnell Savage, and I watch his tape as well, just to see, you know, take bits and pieces of their game and try to apply to mine.”

A saxophone player

Cross has been playing the saxophone for the majority of his life and even though he stated he hasn’t played in a while, it’s something he enjoys doing. He initially wanted to play the drums but gravitated toward the silky sounds of the sax.

From the Draft Wire interview:

“I’ve played the saxophone since I was in fourth grade. My parents always wanted me to be well-rounded, so I played when I was young, played through high school, and I haven’t picked up in a while, but I still got the hang of it a little bit. I wanted to play drums when I was younger, but my parents wanted me to play something more, I guess you could say, something more pleasant sounding. Yeah, you know, they definitely gravitated towards that. I enjoy playing it. I’m pretty good at it. I enjoy doing it.”

His self evaluation

It’s important to know what players think of themselves. In that interview with Draft Wire, Cross described what he feels teams would be getting.

“You’d be getting a well-rounded person and someone who loves the game. I love to study the game, [I’m a] film junkie: love watching film, love getting better. Someone who wants to be coached and wants come in and make immediate impact in any way possible: special teams, defense, wherever I can. Someone’s gonna work hard, do everything you’re asking to do, do it the right way and get 110 percent of every time. I feel like I’m really versatile in what I can do. I have an have athletic frame and I can do a lot of things. Wherever I can help a team the most, I’ll do what I do to the best of my ability.”

Role with the Colts

Cross’ elite athleticism makes him an ideal candidate to begin his career in the safety rotations while his game grows. Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon are the expected starters, health permitted, while veteran Rodney McLeod will also mix in. Cross is likely to be the fourth safety while working on special teams alongside Armani Watts.

