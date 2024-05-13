Colts defensive line named ‘most improved’ position following offseason

Each of ESPN’s NFL reporters recently chose the ‘most improved’ position for each team that they cover. Stephen Holder, who covers the Indianapolis Colts, chose the defensive line.

There was very little roster turnover this offseason for the Colts, but GM Chris Ballard did invest heavily into the defensive front.

This included re-signing Grover Stewart and Tyquan Lewis, along with bringing in Raekwon Davis as an outside free agent addition. The Colts also extended DeForest Buckner, picked up Kwity Paye’s fifth-year option for the 2025 season, and drafted Laiatu Latu in the first round.

Here is what Holder had to say and why he chose the defensive front:

“The first thing to know is the Colts’ roster is mostly unchanged, unless you count the return of QB Anthony Richardson from a season-ending shoulder injury. After retaining a long list of internal free agents, one of Indianapolis’ few major changes was drafting DE Laiatu Latu with the 15th pick. He has the potential to become an elite edge rusher with his unique traits and repertoire of moves. Also of note is the signing of free agent DT Raekwon Davis, who adds quality interior depth.”

The Colts generated the fifth-most sacks last season, but did rank 22nd in pressure rate and 23rd in total pressures. If they want to replicate that sack production in 2024, more consistent pressure will likely be required. The continued development of Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, along with the addition of Latu should help with that endeavor.

The Colts run game last season saw mixed results and the outcome was often dependent upon whether or not Stewart was on the field. By adding Davis to the mix, he provides the defense with additional run support for obvious running downs or when Stewart isn’t on the field.

Sustained success in football is often built from the inside out on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. The quickest way to wreck any running or passing play is with quick pressure up the middle, leading to congested running lanes, along with sack and turnover opportunities.

When the defensive front is playing well, every other player on the field benefits, and the Colts are positioned well to cause some chaos for opposing offenses in the trenches this upcoming season.

“This is probably the best front line I’ve played with,” said linebacker EJ Speed.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire