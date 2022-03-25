Colts’ biggest 2022 salary-cap hits amid free agency
The Indianapolis Colts are getting through free agency with the rest of the league and while they’ve been relatively quiet in terms of the number of moves they’ve made, they have been some splashes.
The trades in acquiring quarterback Matt Ryan and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue hold a lot of weight when it comes to the moves general manager Chris Ballard has made this offseason.
They’ve been quiet outside of that, but those two moves are going to have immediate impacts on both sides of the ball. With their quarterback in two, we should see the Colts go after a veteran pass-catcher in free agency while the addition of Ngakoue goes a long way for the pass rush.
With some moves made and new contracts signed, here’s a look at the biggest salary-cap hits for the Colts in 2022 amid free agency, per Over The Cap:
QB Matt Ryan - $18.7 million
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
DT DeForest Buckner - $16 million
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
LG Quenton Nelson - $13.75 million
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
DE Yannick Ngakoue - $13 million
AP Photo/Justin Berl
RT Braden Smith - $11.6 million
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
LB Darius Leonard - $11.2 million
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
DT Grover Stewart - $10.6 million
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
C Ryan Kelly - $9.75 million
AP Photo/Terrance Williams
CB Kenny Moore II - $6.75 million
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
TE Mo Alie-Cox - $6.32 million
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
OT Matt Pryor - $5.5 million
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
RB Nyheim Hines - $5.1 million
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
LB Zaire Franklin - $3.61 million
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
CB Brandon Facyson - $3.5 million
AP Photo/Butch Dill
DE Kwity Paye - $3.1 million
Chris Coduto/Getty Images
LB Bobby Okereke - $2.76 million
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
S Khari Willis - $2.73 million
AP Photo/Isaac Brekken
WR Ashton Dulin - $2.43 million
AP Photo/AJ Mast
WR Michael Pittman Jr. - $2.35 million
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
P Rigoberto Sanchez - $2.35 million
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
