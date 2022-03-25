Colts’ biggest 2022 salary-cap hits amid free agency

The Indianapolis Colts are getting through free agency with the rest of the league and while they’ve been relatively quiet in terms of the number of moves they’ve made, they have been some splashes.

The trades in acquiring quarterback Matt Ryan and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue hold a lot of weight when it comes to the moves general manager Chris Ballard has made this offseason.

They’ve been quiet outside of that, but those two moves are going to have immediate impacts on both sides of the ball. With their quarterback in two, we should see the Colts go after a veteran pass-catcher in free agency while the addition of Ngakoue goes a long way for the pass rush.

With some moves made and new contracts signed, here’s a look at the biggest salary-cap hits for the Colts in 2022 amid free agency, per Over The Cap:

QB Matt Ryan - $18.7 million

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

DT DeForest Buckner - $16 million

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

LG Quenton Nelson - $13.75 million

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

DE Yannick Ngakoue - $13 million

AP Photo/Justin Berl

RT Braden Smith - $11.6 million

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

LB Darius Leonard - $11.2 million

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

DT Grover Stewart - $10.6 million

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

C Ryan Kelly - $9.75 million

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

CB Kenny Moore II - $6.75 million

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

TE Mo Alie-Cox - $6.32 million

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

OT Matt Pryor - $5.5 million

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

RB Nyheim Hines - $5.1 million

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

LB Zaire Franklin - $3.61 million

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

CB Brandon Facyson - $3.5 million

AP Photo/Butch Dill

DE Kwity Paye - $3.1 million

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

LB Bobby Okereke - $2.76 million

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

S Khari Willis - $2.73 million

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

WR Ashton Dulin - $2.43 million

AP Photo/AJ Mast

WR Michael Pittman Jr. - $2.35 million

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

P Rigoberto Sanchez - $2.35 million

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

