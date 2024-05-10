Colts announce signings of 7 undrafted free agents following NFL draft

In addition to the Indianapolis Colts’ nine-man draft class, they also announced that they’ve signed seven undrafted rookies as well.

Here are the seven signees announced by the Colts on the eve of rookie minicamp taking place:

Jason Bean, QB/WR, Kansas

Trent Pennix, RB, NC State

Spencer Shrader, K, Notre Dame

Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU

Dalton Tucker, IOL, Marshall

Xavier White, WR, Texas Tech

Craig Young, LB, Kansas

The Colts’ team site has bios on each of the players here.

Also at rookie minicamp this weekend, there are often tryout players participating along with the draft class and undrafted rookies.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire