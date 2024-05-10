Colts announce signings of 7 undrafted free agents following NFL draft
In addition to the Indianapolis Colts’ nine-man draft class, they also announced that they’ve signed seven undrafted rookies as well.
Here are the seven signees announced by the Colts on the eve of rookie minicamp taking place:
Jason Bean, QB/WR, Kansas
Trent Pennix, RB, NC State
Spencer Shrader, K, Notre Dame
Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU
Dalton Tucker, IOL, Marshall
Xavier White, WR, Texas Tech
Craig Young, LB, Kansas
The Colts’ team site has bios on each of the players here.
Also at rookie minicamp this weekend, there are often tryout players participating along with the draft class and undrafted rookies.
For a rookie minicamp preview, follow the links below:
Laiatu Latu
Adonai Mitchell
Matt Goncalves
Tanor Bortolini
Anthony Gould
Jaylon Carlies
Jaylin Simpson
Micah Abraham
Jonah Laulu