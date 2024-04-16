Colts add two assistant coaches, two Tony Dungy Coaching Fellows

The Colts announced a handful of coaching moves on Tuesday.

They have named Joe Hastings as a senior assistant special teams coach and Brent Stockstill as a defensive assistant. They also announced that Kalon Humphries and Diego Ortiz will serve as the team's Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellows for the 2024 season.

Hastings has been a special teams assistant with the Colts since 2021, so it's a title change as he moves into his second year working with special teams coordinator Brian Mason. Stockstill worked at Middle Tennessee State for the last three seasons.

Humphries will be a defensive fellow after spending the last two seasons working with the University of Kentucky's defensive linemen. Ortiz has spent seven seasons at Texas Tech and was also a Bill Walsh Coaching Fellow with the team last offseason. The Dungy Fellowships are full-time positions.