Colts' Adam Vinatieri reportedly 'in doubt' for Sunday after undergoing MRI on knee

Torrey HartYahoo Sports Contributor
Veteran Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is having one of the worse seasons of his life, and now may miss time with an injury. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Hours after the Indianapolis Colts claimed rookie kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the team’s veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri’s status is “in doubt” for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Vinatieri, 46, was listed on the team’s injury report this week with a knee issue. He underwent an MRI after practice Wednesday, according to Pelissero, and will meet with team officials Thursday to figure out his course of action.

The 24-year veteran is having one of the worst seasons of his decorated career: through last weekend, Vinatieri has missed 14 kicks (eight field goals and six extra points). He missed three field goals in Sunday’s 31-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans alone, including one that was blocked and returned 63 yards for a touchdown.

While the Colts certainly don’t want to be in the position of cutting a respected team leader and likely Hall of Famer, Vinatieri’s health — coupled with the acquisition of McLaughlin — points in that direction.

