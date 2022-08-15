Colts activate Mike Strachan

The Colts will have another wide receiver on the field at practice this week.

The team announced that wide receiver Mike Strachan has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. Strachan was sidelined during offseason work as well with an undisclosed injury.

Strachan was a seventh-round pick in 2021 and he appeared in six games during his rookie season. He caught two passes for 26 yards while playing 62 offensive snaps.

The move puts Strachan back on the active roster with the likes of Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce, Dezmon Patmon, Keke Coutee, Ashton Dulin, and Isaiah Ford. The Colts will have a pair of practices with the Lions this week before playing a preseason game, but it’s not known at this point which of those wideouts will be active for the contest.

