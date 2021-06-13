Colts’ 2021 training camp preview: WR Parris Campbell

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their spring workouts at the end of May and will return for training camp sometime at the end of July to prepare for the 2021 regular season.

Before that happens, we will be going through the majority of the roster to preview their background, projected role and bottom line with the team entering training camp.

We’ve taken a look at Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton so now it’s time to preview a wide receiver entering a massive prove-it year.

General Information

Name: Parris Campbell Position: WR Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 208 pounds Age: 23 College: Ohio State Free Agent Year: 2023

Background

The Colts selected Campbell in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, hoping he would have an immediate impact in the passing game. However, injuries have derailed the start of Campbell's career massively. He suffered four separate injuries, three of which included surgery, during his rookie season. He was limited to just seven games his rookie season. Campbell then suffered a torn MCL and PCL in the Week 2 game during the 2020 season, which effectively ended his campaign. In nine games over two seasons, Campbell has 24 receptions for 198 yards and one touchdown.

Expected Role

Assuming Campbell stays healthy, which unfortunately is a big assumption at this point, he should have a big role in the passing offense. He may not turn into an alpha or even lead the team in targets, but his skill set is still perfect for what the Colts want to do. If he finally gets a full season in, Campbell will likely hold the role of WR3 behind Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton, assuming we don't see a massive decline from the latter in 2021.

2021 Outlook

It's all about health when it comes to Campbell. If he can stay healthy, he has the type of skill set to work well in the Colts offense. Even with a new quarterback in Carson Wentz coming into town, Campbell can work from the slot both as a quick option and a vertical threat thanks to his blazing speed. The Colts like to spread the ball around without force-feeding a top target so there could be weeks where Campbell leads the team in targets. As long as he's healthy, he should be in line for a decent target share as the WR3.

Bottom Line

The Colts need their pass-catchers to step up for Wentz in 2021. That was one of the many reasons for his decline in Philly. Campbell can be a big part of the offense and a reliable weapon for Wentz, but he has to prove he can stay healthy for an entire season before we put our full trust in him.

