Colts’ 2021 training camp preview: Defensive tackle

The Indianapolis Colts will be reporting for training camp in exactly one week’s time, which will finally put an end to a long summer break without any type of football.

As training camp draws near, the defensive line will be one of the units to keep an eye on closely, especially when it comes to the position battles that will be taking place at Grand Park.

Here’s a look at the defensive tackle position entering training camp:

DeForest Buckner

The engine of the defense, Buckner will be reprising his role as the menacing three-technique on the inside of the defensive line coming off of his first All-Pro nod in 2020. Buckner proved to be well worth the first-round pick and subsequent contract extension the Colts gave when they made the deal to acquire him during the 2020 offseason. His role is set as the most important player on the defensive side of the ball, and the Colts are hoping he can continue his dominance against interior offensive linemen.

Grover Stewart

Stewart earned a nice contract extension with a strong 2020 campaign as he proved to be one of the league's ascending run-stoppers from the one-technique. He also showed some development as a pass rusher as well so it's not like he's totally one-dimensional. Stewart will be the starter next to Buckner on early downs and will be looking to build on a season that saw him record the eighth-most run stops despite playing the 26th-most run defense snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Antwaun Woods

The Colts brought in Woods on a one-year deal this offseason. He will be competing for the backup role behind Stewart at the one-technique. Given what he's been able to do in his career with the Dallas Cowboys as a run-stopper (44 stops in 40 games, per PFF), he likely has the leg-up when it comes to the battle for the backup role behind.

Taylor Stallworth

While Woods may be the favorite to be Grover Stewart's backup, he will get some solid competition from Stallworth. This will be the latter's second season in Matt Eberflus' defense, and he's done well holding a reserve role. He played on 25% of the snaps in 2020 and likely wouldn't hold a bigger role than that, but he's proven to be a reliable depth piece against the run.

Andrew Brown

A waiver claim for the Colts this offseason, Brown is likely best suited for the three-technique. He's a solid athlete on the interior but hasn't done a whole lot in limited opportunities during his two seasons in the NFL. He will be competing for the backup three-technique role.

Kameron Cline

Cline joined the Colts following the 2020 draft as an undrafted free agent and spent his rookie season on the practice squad outside of one game in which he saw 12 snaps. He's intriguing given his potential as a pass rusher from the three-technique and will be competing with Brown and others for that backup role behind Buckner.

Robert Windsor

A sixth-round pick with the Colts in 2020, Windsor also spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad. He would likely work more as a three-technique, but the Colt shave been known to keep their defenders in a versatile role. Odds state that Windsor will probably be on the outside looking in when roster cuts are made.

Chris Williams

Williams was an undrafted rookie with the Colts following the 2020 draft. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad and is likely to be a camp body in 2021.

