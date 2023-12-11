Colorado's Travis Hunter is first Buff to be named first-team All-American since 2010

The accolades and honors keep rolling in for Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

After earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors and then winning the 2023 Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football, Hunter was named first-team All-American Monday by both the Football Writers Association of America and the Associated Press (two of the five publications that the NCAA uses to determine both consensus and unanimous All-Americans).

It's been 13 years since Colorado football has had a first-team All-American (OT Nate Solder, 2010) and Hunter is the first player in program history to earn first-team honors at the all-purpose position.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete starred at both cornerback and wide receiver for the Buffs in 2023, playing more snaps from scrimmage in the regular season than any other player in FBS.

Hunter was a full-time starter on both sides of the ball, who played 436 snaps on offense and 566 snaps on defense in addition to 30 special teams snaps (averaging 119 snaps per game). The sophomore finished second on the team with 57 catches for 721 yards and five touchdowns despite missing three games due to injury. Defensively, the Jackson State transfer tied for the team lead in interceptions (3) and led the Buffaloes in pass breakups (5) while racking up 31 total tackles.

"Travis is a special player, a generational player, who has changed the game," Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said in a Paul Hornung Award press release. "We had to find ways to utilize him to the best of his ability on both sides of the ball, where he could utilize his strengths and be a force.

"Travis hasn't reached his full potential as of yet and his best is still coming!"

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado football's Travis Hunter named first-team All-American