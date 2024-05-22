The Colorado State football team has added depth at a position of need.

Defensive back Chris Jackson has committed to transfer from the Rams. He announced his decision Wednesday on X.

Jackson is 6-foot, 170-pounds and completed his sophomore season in 2023 at San Diego Mesa College. He had two interceptions last season. He has also thrived in track and field, running a 10.6-second 100-meter dash and long jumped 24-feet, 7-inches.

He reported numerous FBS offers this offseason as a transfer, including New Mexico and New Mexico State.

CSU coach Jay Norvell had said cornerback was one of the positions the Rams would likely add to after spring ball. CSU is rebuilding depth after the top two cornerbacks from last year in Chigozie Anusiem (to the NFL) and TJ Crandall (transfer to West Virginia) left.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on X and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State football adds cornerback transfer Chris Jackson