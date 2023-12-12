Colorado star Travis Hunter named First-Team AP All-American

With postseason college football awards being handed out on a near-daily basis and the Heisman Trophy going to Jayden Daniels this past Saturday, the Associated Press released its 2023 All-American teams on Monday.

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter was named to the First Team as an all-purpose player. Hunter was also named First-Team All-Pac-12 on defense.

The Pac-12 Conference had three other players on the First Team: center Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon) wide receiver Rome Odunze (Washington) and edge rusher Laiatu Latu (UCLA).

Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies’ QB, was named to the Second Team, and Oregon QB Bo Nix was named to the Third Team.

Hunter looks to be an early Heisman Trophy contender next season, and his numbers would’ve been even better if he didn’t get injured.

Colorado’s last 5 AP First-team All-Americans:

2023 – CB/WR Travis Hunter

2010 – OT Nate Solder

2007 – LB Jordon Dizon

2005 – PK Mason Crosby

2002 – P Mark Mariscal

The 13-year gap is the longest for CU since a 15-year gap from 1937 (Byron White) to 1952 (Don Branby)#cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) December 11, 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire