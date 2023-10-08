Colorado scores dramatic win but Deion Sanders isn't happy. He's 'sick' of team's 'mediocrity.'

TEMPE, Ariz. – Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders flashed a bit of his temper here Saturday in the postgame news conference at Arizona State.

His team survived the game, beating the Sun Devils 27-24. But this was not how he wants win. Not with another slow start, more poor blocking and a 94-yard touchdown drive from Arizona State to tie the game in the final minute.

“I apologize for my anger today, but I don’t expect mediocrity,” Sanders said afterward.

He said he’s “sick of it.” And he never raised his voice, but he went off for a bit, showing more frustration late Saturday than he did the previous week, when his team rallied from a 27-point deficit against Southern California before losing, 48-41.

The Buffaloes (4-2) fell into an early hole in this game, too, before getting more clutch quarterback play from Sanders’ son Shedeur in front of an announced crowd of 54,086 at Mountain America Stadium. Colorado kicker Alejandro Mata then kicked a 43-yard field goal straight through the uprights with 12 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Not that anybody could tell from Deion Sanders’ demeanor afterward.

He rattled off a list of grievances despite pulling the Buffs to within two wins of bowl eligibility in his first year on the job, just one season after they finished 1-11. It’s all part of the portfolio for Coach Prime – rising frustration not from failure to win, but a failure to be better than just OK.

The poor start

Starting slow has been a sore spot for Sanders, who preached about it in the week before the game. After Arizona State (1-5) went up 7-0 on the first drive of the game, Shedeur Sanders was sacked on his first snap, then again on his third. Colorado punted the ball away on four of its first five possessions and entered halftime down 17-14.

“Played like hot garbage,” Deion Sanders said. “I’m trying to figure this out. Sick of it. I really am. I’m sick of us coming out here and putting forth the effort we put forth in the first half.”

The sacks of Shedeur Sanders

Arizona State rang up five sacks against Shedeur Sanders, adding to the elite-level pounding he’s taken this year despite ranking sixth nationally in completion percentage (74.8) before the game. Colorado entered the game ranking second nationally in sacks allowed (26), behind only Old Dominion (27).

“He’s upset with hit after hit after hit,” Deion Sanders said. “You think he’s happy being the most sacked guy in … college football, and he’s still doing what he’s capable of doing? He’s sick of it. “

The reliance on Shedeur Sanders

At one point near the end of the third quarter, Shedeur Sanders got sacked again, this time for a 17-yard loss on third down. He then trudged back to the sideline and sat alone on the bench with his head in his hands.

“I’m on the sideline frustrated, and it was like, 'It’s time,’” Shedeur said. “It’s time to do whatever it takes to win and by any means.”

He took charge after that by leading scoring drives on three of his final four possessions, including the next one, when he led the Buffs 61 yards in seven plays, capped by a 9-yard touchdown pass to receiver Javon Antonio with 14:32 left to help give Colorado a 21-17 lead.

Shedeur Sanders finished 26-of-42 passing for 239 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 16 yards for another score in the second quarter to help tie the game 14-14

“It’s like we (are) waiting on him to put on his cape and do what he does,” Deion Sanders said. “That’s what he does every week. You guys should be accustomed to it by now.”

The defensive lapse

After Colorado went up 21-17, the Buffs’ defense forced ASU to punt it away to Xavier Weaver, who exploded 51 yards up field to 25-yard line early in the fourth quarter.

They almost could have put the game away at this point. But another sack of Shedeur put the Buffs in another hole, and this time they needed Mata to bail them out with a 42-yard field goal to put Colorado up 24-17 with 10:13 left.

All Colorado needed to from there was hold the fort on defense. But they couldn't. The Sun Devils instead went on a 13-play 94-yard touchdown march to tie the game with 50 seconds left. The drive was led by ASU quarterback Trenton Bourguet, who completed 32 of 49 passes in the game for 335 yards and one touchdown in − a 15-yarder in the right corner to tie it in the final minute.

“First of all, there’s no way a team should drive (94) yards on us to tie the game,” Deion Sanders said. “No way. No way!”

Fortunately for the Buffs, they had Mata, the kicker who came with Sanders from Jackson State, along with Shedeur and several others.

'Mata don't miss'

After Shedeur got the ball back with 50 seconds left, he went deep on the next play to Antonio, who raced several feet in front of his defender down the left sideline to haul in a 43-yard gain and bring Colorado to the ASU 32-yard line. After three more plays, Mata kicked his game-winning 43-yarder and celebrated by raising his arms and dancing.

“Mata don’t miss,” Deion Sanders said.

That made him happy, up to a point. Colorado next faces Stanford at home on Friday night. Another week of corrections awaits the Buffs before then, just like last week.

“We’ve flipped practices, we had really diligent meetings, and we trying to figure this out, trying to figure this out, because I’m sick of it,” he said.

