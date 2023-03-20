Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to work with Tom Brady following spring game

Colorado’s first spring practice garnered plenty of interest with Deion Sanders reforming the program in just a matter of months.

One new Buff that has a ton of people intrigued is former Jackson State starting quarterback and Coach Prime’s son, Shedeur Sanders.

He enters spring football as the far-and-away starter in Boulder, and he could even enter the 2024 NFL draft conversation if things go well with his transition from the SWAC to the Pac-12.

One interesting thing Shedeur Sanders said after practice on Sunday is that he is slated to work with legendary NFL QB Tom Brady this offseason. While at Jackson State, Shedeur Sanders signed a NIL deal with Brady Brand in October.

Shedeur Sanders is a breath of fresh air for Buffs fans after an ugly QB carousel this past season. He enters 2023 with a ton of hype, not to mention the talented weapons alongside him and former Kent State head coach Sean Lewis running the show on offense.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he is scheduled to work with Tom Brady again after the spring game in April. pic.twitter.com/Dgm9KI6ESQ — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) March 19, 2023

The Buffs’ spring game will be broadcast on ESPN and with Shedeur Sanders working tirelessly this offseason, CU’s offense should be dangerous once the season begins.

What a time in Boulder.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Related

Shedeur Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr. developing strong connection for CU Buffs PHOTOS: Colorado football's first spring practice under Deion Sanders Takeaways from Colorado's first spring practice presser: Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders speak

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire