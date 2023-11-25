Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders doesn't play in season-ending loss to Utah

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders threw for over 3,000 yards in his first season at Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164461) (Jamie Schwaberow via Getty Images)

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders missed the Buffaloes' season-ending loss to Utah.

The Buffs’ starter and son of Deion Sanders left Colorado’s blowout loss to Washington State in Week 12 and didn’t return after suffering arm and ankle injuries. Backup QB Ryan Staub started in his place in the 23-17 defeat that dropped Colorado to 4-8 on the season.

Sanders has been one of the most prolific quarterbacks in college football this season despite being sacked the most of any player. The Jackson State transfer finishes the season 298-of-430 passing for 3,230 yards and 27 TDs to just three interceptions. Sanders also rushed for four touchdowns but will end the season with minus-77 rushing yards thanks to 52 sacks taken.

Colorado got off to a hot start with wins over TCU and Nebraska but fell back to earth in Pac-12 play. Colorado finished the season 1-8 in the Pac-12 as its only conference win came on the road at Arizona State.

Sanders was forced to be the sole driver of Colorado’s offense because of poor offensive line play and the lack of a run game. The Buffs have rushed for just 790 yards as a team and average 2.3 yards per carry. After a loss to UCLA in November, Deion Sanders expressed his displeasure with the current state of Colorado's offensive line and the need for reinforcements heading into next season.

On Saturday, the offense could have used a healthy Shedeur Sanders. Staub was 17-of-24 passing for 190 yards and a TD while wide receiver Jimmy Horn also threw a TD on a trick play. Utah was forced to start fourth-string QB Luke Bottari and he threw just 10 passes. The Utes ran the ball 53 times for 268 yards as they finished the regular season 7-5. Utah was without QBs Cameron Rising and Bryson Barnes due to injuries and QB Nate Johnson is reportedly entering the transfer portal.