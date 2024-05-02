Colorado picks up massive offensive tackle out of transfer portal

Only two days after entering the college football transfer portal, former Michigan State Spartans offensive tackle Ethan Boyd announced Thursday that he’s headed to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The literal biggest thing that stands out about Boyd is his size. At 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, he would’ve been the tallest player on the Buffs’ spring football roster. Fellow CU offensive linemen Ben Reznik and Kahlil Benson are both close, however, at 6-foot-6.

Boyd enjoyed somewhat of a breakout season in his third and final year at Michigan State. After playing primarily on special teams in 2021 and redshirting in 2022, the East Lansing native saw time in all 12 games, including three starts at right tackle, for the Spartans this past season.

According to 247Sports’ Stephen Brooks, Boyd was “not seen at MSU’s spring practices during periods open to the media.”

Former Michigan State OL Ethan Boyd has committed to Colorado, he announced on Instagram. Played primarily right tackle in East Lansing, listed at 6-foot-7, 320 pounds #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/LVbK3oMhL8 — Troy Finnegan (@troyfinnegan) May 2, 2024

Boyd, a former three-star prospect (per 247Sports), becomes the ninth transfer offensive lineman to join the Buffs this offseason.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire