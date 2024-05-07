Colorado picks up Furman cornerback Ivan Yates out of transfer portal

The Colorado football team and head coach Deion Sanders added their second cornerback since the spring game on Monday, earning the commitment of Furman transfer Ivan Yates.

Yates comes to Boulder with two years of eligibility remaining after spending the last four seasons with the Paladins. He began his college football career in 2020 and redshirted the following season.

The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback began the 2023 season coming off the bench but quickly worked his way into Furman’s starting lineup. Yates ended the season with 40 total tackles and five pass deflections in 13 games played, including nine starts. In 2022, he totaled 35 tackles, seven pass deflections and an interception.

As a graduate transfer, Yates brings some experience to the Buffaloes’ already-loaded defensive secondary.

Colorado picked up former Auburn cornerback Colton Hood out of the transfer portal late last month.

