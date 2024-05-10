Colorado narrowly misses Joel Klatt’s post-spring top 25

When media and coaches polls are compiled each week during the college football season, the teams that just miss out on the top 25 are featured in the “others receiving votes” section. According to former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt, the Buffaloes currently live in that section.

On Tuesday, Klatt, now an analyst for Fox Sports, released his post-spring college football top 25. Two teams that have dominated for years, Ohio State and Georgia, topped his rankings at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. The Big 12 was also well represented with five teams in the top 25, including Utah at No. 6.

At the top of Klatt’s article, he listed six teams that just missed the cut: South Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Colorado.

With the influx of talent Colorado has accumulated this offseason, it’s hard to argue with Klatt’s assessment. Plus, the Buffs have two players who should be early first-round NFL draft picks next spring, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunterpicks. Colorado has also upgraded its offensive and defensive lines with several incoming transfers and the signing of five-star OT Jordan Seaton.

