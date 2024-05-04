Colorado in the mix for Arizona State transfer WR Elijhah Badger

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his staff still appear to be looking for more depth at wide receiver.

As reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Friday, the Buffs are one of 20 teams that have reached out to Arizona State transfer wide receiver Elijhah Badger. The former Sun Devil had 65 catches for 713 yards this past season and is currently the top uncommitted wide receiver in the transfer portal, according to On3’s industry rankings.

Colorado fans should remember Badger well from the Buffs’ two previous matchups with Arizona State. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound California native racked up a career-high 137 receiving yards in 2022 before producing another 134 receiving yards against the Buffs this last season.

Other Big 12 schools that have reportedly contacted Badger include Arizona, West Virginia and Utah. 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported Thursday that the transfer portal WR is expected to visit Arizona and Florida.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire