Colorado football announces signing of Florida cornerback Ben Bouzi

On Thursday, the Colorado Buffaloes announced Ebenezer (Ben) Bouzi as a late addition to their 2024 signing class.

A three-star cornerback (per 247Sports) out of Naples, Florida, Bouzi had drawn interest from Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Pitt, Temple and others earlier in his recruitment. The Naples High School senior is listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds.

According to BuffStampede’s Adam Munsterteiger, Bouzi signed a financial aid agreement with CU on Wednesday.

“Honestly it has been a blessing,” Bouzi told BuffStampede.com. “I can’t truly express how I am feeling right now. I am leaving Tropical Smoothie, after getting done with a workout, and I got tagged in a post with Colorado football and the love is just going crazy. It is nothing like I have experienced, or expected.”

Bouzi becomes Colorado’s eighth 2024 signee and the first true cornerback, although four-star athlete Kam Mikell could find his way into the Buffs’ secondary at some point.

Colorado football’s overall recruiting class (high school signees and transfers combined) ranks No. 22 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12 Conference, per 247Sports.

