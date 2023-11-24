Four-star athlete Kam Mikell commits to Colorado

On Thanksgiving Day, head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes football program added a talented commit to the fold. Four-star 2024 athlete Kam Mikell announced his decision to head to Boulder and play for Coach Prime, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Mikell chose the Buffs over Tennessee, Georgia and Texas A&M, making this a huge get for CU. He’s currently a senior at Statesboro High School in Georgia.

The No. 6 ranked athlete in his class (247Sports Composite) told On3 that a big reason why he committed to Colorado was because of Coach Prime.

“The first time I was there it was beautiful,” Mikell told On3. “Waking up to the snow and I mean a chance for Deion Sanders to be your coach. Why not him? The marketing he has as a coach is crazy.”

Fawcett mentioned that Mikell plans to play both sides of the ball, just like current Colorado star Travis Hunter.

📞 ring ring, new 🦬 commitment on the line! Four-star ATH Kamron Mikell checked in with Deion Sanders to announce his commitment to the Buffs today. pic.twitter.com/Y6gEQwqlk5 — CUSportsReport (@CUSportsNation) November 23, 2023

