Colorado’s Cody Williams lands with Bulls in recent NBA Mock Draft

This summer is an important one for the Chicago Bulls. Obviously, the trade market will headline their plans, as they should be looking to reshape their roster. However, as they look to plan for the future, nailing their pick in the 2024 NBA Draft will also be crucial, as they are slated to have another lottery selection. Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report recently mocked Colorado wing Cody Williams to Chicago at pick 11.

“Cody Williams’ off-ball scoring, efficient spot-up shooting and excellent defensive tools suggest he’ll fit easily with an established, veteran core,” Wasserman wrote. “Though not the most skilled offensive weapon or shotmaker, scouts admire his ability to score off teams’ gravity, capitalize on spacing as a driver and play within the flow.

“He could go closer to top-five if teams see longer-term upside tied to his 6’9″ size, ball-screen flashes, three-point range and ability to guard multiple positions.”

Adding Williams would help shore up the Bulls’ frontcourt and could give Coby White a running mate in the future, should Chicago embrace a full-on rebuild.

