What is the Chicago Bulls’ biggest need in the 2024 NBA Draft?

The Chicago Bulls have a tall task in front of them this summer as they look to completely reshape a roster that seemed doomed from the jump. After a hot start in 2021, an injury to Lonzo Ball completely derailed their success, and since then, the Bulls have never been close to the same.

So, with Arturas Karnisovas finally admitting that the current roster isn’t working, they’ll be looking to shake things up this offseason. A big part of that will be their work in the 2024 NBA Draft, as they’ll have a chance to snag a young prospect who can help lead them into the future.

But that begs the question: What is the Bulls’ biggest need in the 2024 NBA Draft? The CHGO Sports YouTube channel recently discussed this very topic.

Chicago could just try to get the best player available, they could target shooting, or they could find a forward that fits with their current lineup. The options are seemingly limitless.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire