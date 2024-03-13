Colorado Buffaloes spring football preview; Storylines, position battles to watch

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders calls for a timeout during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Colorado football begins spring practice on Monday, March 18 for just the second time under head coach Deion Sanders.

The Buffaloes will practice for a week, take a week off for Spring Break (March 25-31) and then return to the field on April 1 ahead of the spring game April 27.

Sanders and his No. 5-ranked transfer portal class (No. 1 in Big 12) will be under the close microscope of college football fans in 2024. After an exciting 3-0 start to the 2023 campaign soured into a 4-8 finish. The Buffs completely overhauled their roster, bringing in 24 new transfers.

An influx of new talent will inevitably lead to heated position battles and competition. Year 2 of the Sanders era should be much improved, but the journey begins on March 18.

Here are five storylines to watch this spring:

Who will start at cornerback opposite Travis Hunter?

If Colorado football is going to reach its full potential in 2024, it will almost certainly require a breakout campaign from sophomore cornerback Cormani McClain. The former five-star recruit was ranked as the No. 1 CB in the Class of 2023 but had an inconsistent freshman season, playing in nine games (four starts) and recording 13 tackles to go along with two pass breakups.

Former Oklahoma State cornerback DJ McKinney is one of the Buffs' 24 incoming transfers and could challenge McClain for a starting spot right away. Both standing at 6-foot-2, McKinney has about a 25-pound advantage over McClain (190 vs. 165) and experience playing in the Big 12. The transfer played in all 14 games for the Cowboys in 2023, totaling five pass breakups and 38 tackles, including a career-high seven in the Big 12 Championship Game vs. Texas.

Whoever gets the starting nod opposite Travis Hunter should expect plenty of attention from opposing offenses. Most quarterbacks will opt to throw away from Hunter, the 2023 Paul Hornung Award winner — given annually to the most versatile player in college football — which means McClain or McKinney (or perhaps both) will play a massive role in Colorado's defensive success (or lack thereof).

Running back competition will be fierce

Colorado rushed for a Pac-12-worst 827 yards as a team last season. Despite the lack of production, Sanders and his staff chose not to target a running back in the transfer portal. That signals a belief in the guys currently occupying the Buffs' RB room.

Alton McCaskill is back in 2024 after dealing with injuries for the majority of last season in which he rushed just 14 times for 59 yards. The former Houston Cougar was the AAC Rookie of the Year in 2021 when he set the program's true freshman rushing TD record (16) and appears to be fully healthy ahead of spring practices. Dylan Edwards will also be involved after his impressive freshman campaign, leading the Buffs in rushing yards (321) and proving to be a reliable pass catcher (299 yards on 36 receptions).

That duo, which complements each other well, is expected to lead Colorado's backfield in 2024 but Sy'Veon Wilkerson and true freshman Micah Welch can't be ignored. Wilkerson, a junior, led the position in carries (78) and rushing TDs (3) last season. Welch, who rushed for 3,759 yards and 47 TDs throughout his HS career, has been on campus since January as an early enrollee and could produce right away as a freshman like Edwards did last year.

Has the offensive line improved enough?

The Buffs' offensive line was historically bad in 2023. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was constantly under duress and sacked an FBS-high 52 times.

An entirely new starting offensive line is projected to protect Shedeur this season, but just how quickly can they gel together? Spring practices will be crucial to finding out which five-man lineups fit the best.

Can Jordan Seaton, a consensus five-star prospect and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country, show enough to prove that he deserves to start right away as a true freshman? Will UConn transfer Yakiri Walker (who's a bit undersized at 6-foot-2, 270 pounds) slide into the Buffs' starting center spot or will Tyler Brown (who was ruled ineligible to play during the 2023 season due to the two-transfer rule) win the job?

Those are just a couple of the offensive line questions coach Sanders and his staff will have to find answers to this spring.

Buffs could be active in spring portal at LB

When you take a look at Colorado's projected starters on defense, linebacker is a position that appears thin.

LaVonta Bentley, the team's second-leading tackler (68 total, 40 solo) last season, is back after starting the final six games of the 2023 campaign. FAU transfer Jaylen Wester, who racked up 116 total tackles (12 for a loss), two sacks and an interception for the Owls over the last two seasons, should start alongside Bentley. Wester's 94.2 run-defense grade in 2023, according to PFF, made him one of the best run-stopping LBs in college football.

After those two projected starters, depth becomes worrisome.

Senior Trevor Woods started four games at inside linebacker for the Buffs last season after converting from safety and will continue to play at the second level in 2024. Demouy Kennedy, another senior, also figures to be in the mix after registering 13 tackles (2.5 for a loss) in 10 games for Colorado a season ago.

The Buffs did add a linebacker from the high school ranks, Kyeran Garcia from coach Sanders' hometown of Fort Myers, Florida, but it should come as no surprise if Colorado adds a LB or two when the transfer portal opens up again at the conclusion of spring ball.

New coordinators must create new identities

Pat Shurmur isn't new to the Buffs (he spent the 2023 season as an offensive analyst under coach Sanders) but his title as full-time offensive coordinator is. After taking over play-calling duties from Sean Lewis (now San Diego State's head coach) for the final four weeks of the 2023 season, Shurmur led Colorado to an average of just 273 yards per game against three of the top-five scoring defenses in the Pac-12 (Arizona, Oregon State, Utah).

Part of the reason for the Buffs' offensive struggles down the stretch was their predictability and lack of balance. Their 68.9 rushing yards per game ranked dead last in the conference and Shedeur attempted an average of 42 passes per game (in the 10 games he started and finished). Shurmur must work to ensure that Colorado's offense isn't so one-dimensional in 2024, and that begins with spring practices.

Unlike Shurmur, Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston is new to Boulder. The former Cincinnati Bengals secondary coach has plenty of NFL coaching experience and takes over a Buffs defense that allowed 34.8 points per game (second worst in Pac-12). Luckily for Livingston and Colorado football fans, the starting unit will look much different in 2024 thanks to an influx of experienced transfers.

Priority No. 1 for Livingston will be to help the Buffs stop the run. Colorado allowed 176.4 rushing yards per game last season, which ranked 107th out of 130 FBS teams and second worst in the Pac-12. Opponents averaged 4.69 yards per attempt and six teams (TCU, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA, Arizona and Utah) rushed for at least 200 yards against the Buffs in 2023.

If Livingston can get Colorado to improve its run defense and apply more pressure on the quarterback (27 sacks ranked seventh in Pac-12), 2024 will be a special year for the Buffs.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: CU Buffs spring football preview; Storylines, battles to watch