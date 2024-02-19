Kyeran Garcia, Deion Sanders share hometown connection: 'He knows where we come from'

Dunbar's Kyeran Garcia signed a letter of intent to play under coach Deion Sanders at Colorado on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

Colorado football commit Kyeran Garcia's future changed drastically in a matter of two months.

At the conclusion of his senior season at Dunbar High School (Fort Myers, Florida), the wide-receiver-turned-linebacker had a handful of college football offers to the likes Air Force, Delaware State, Kent State, Temple and others.

That was until Dec. 18, as he was practicing for the Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star game, when Garcia picked up an offer from a coach who comes from the same place as him: Deion Sanders.

"I actually never talked to them (Colorado) before the 18th," Garcia said. "My head coach said that they were trying to look at me so I was just shocked."

Garcia shouldn't have been all that surprised to hear that Sanders and the Colorado football program were targeting him.

The senior linebacker racked up an eye-popping 140 tackles (22 for a loss) and 10 sacks in 2023. As a junior, his first full season playing linebacker, Garcia totaled 142 tackles (12 for a loss) and an INT for the Tigers.

As productive as Garcia was the last two seasons, there are other boxes to check before a recruiting staff can extend an offer. It didn't take more than a couple of conversations to realize that Garcia has what Sanders wants in his players: smarts, toughness, speed, discipline and character.

"They (Colorado coaching staff) were talking to my coaches and they were just talking about my character, my grades, they like my grades because I have a 4.3 (GPA)," Garcia said. "They ended up watching my film and they liked the way I play.

"They feel like I can come in and get developed based off of my size and they offered me a scholarship."

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Garcia has the ideal size for a Power 4 linebacker, but he also the speed of someone 30 pounds lighter.

The Dunbar senior played wide receiver throughout the entirety of his youth and for the first two seasons of his high school career. As a sophomore, Garcia finished third at the county track meet in the 300-meter hurdles, an impressive athletic feat for someone of his size. The Colorado football commit also has personal bests of 11.95 in the 100m and 23.88 in the 200m.

That speed has stayed with Garcia as he's bulked up to play linebacker and it's what makes him such a promising prospect.

"I feel like that's what makes me, me is my ability to just run sideline to sideline and my range; my speed helps out a lot with that," Garcia said.

Garcia officially committed to "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes on National Signing Day (Feb. 7) in a decision that wasn't all that difficult to make.

Colorado was the third-most watched college football team in the country last season (trailing only Alabama and Ohio State) with an average of six million viewers per game. That's something Garcia took notice of, and it's something he'd like to use to his benefit.

"I thrive in an environment that pushes me so I always was just looking for the highest opportunity I can get," Garcia said. "I feel like even if I had every single opportunity, every single offer, I still would choose the Buffs based off the exposure and the fact that you can be seen and heard."

It also doesn't hurt that Garcia will be coached by a man who knows exactly the kind of background he comes from.

Sanders and Garcia share the same hometown of Fort Myers, Florida. North Fort Myers, where Sanders went to high school over 40 years ago, is just a 20-minute drive from Garcia's Dunbar High School.

Their connection doesn't mean that Sanders will take it easy on the three-star linebacker. In fact, it likely means the opposite.

That's just fine with Garcia.

"That phone call with 'Coach Prime,' he was just letting me know that guys from the 239, if anything, he pushes them harder than everybody else," Garcia said. "He pushes them way harder because he knows where we come from and he knows what to expect.

"He knows that we can take it so I'd rather just work as hard as I can, work harder than everybody."

