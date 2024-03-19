Colorado Buffaloes football: 3 takeaways from first spring practice

Colorado wide receiver Omarion Miller (14) plays during an NCAA football game against Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.

Colorado football began spring practices on Monday, March 18 and a media session afterwards featured a few new faces to Boulder.

A pair of transfers, former Liberty defensive back Preston Hodge and former FAU wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, spoke to the media for the first time as Buffs. Colorado's new offensive line coach, Phil Loadholt, and new wide receivers coach, Jason Phillips, also appeared at the podium.

Outside linebackers coach Vincent Dancy, who spent last season as a defensive analyst, was the first to address the media after Monday's spring practice.

"I thought the first day went well," Dancy said. "We wanted the guys to come out and understand the standard. Overall, it wasn't bad."

The Buffs will practice for a week before taking a week off for spring break (March 25-April 1). They'll return to the practice field on April 2, three weeks before the April 27 spring game.

Here are three takeaways from Colorado football's first spring media session:

Omarion Miller may be in for a breakout season

Phillips hasn't been around long as Colorado WRs coach, but he's already beginning to warm up to Buffs WR Omarion Miller.

"I like Omarion Miller," Phillips said. "I'm starting to fall in love with Omarion Miller, so we're in the dating stages right now.

"He'll continue to mature and be the player we all expect him to be and, obviously, be the player he expects to be. He's taking the right steps toward that."

Many Colorado football fans fell in love with Miller, too, last season when the true freshman torched USC for 196 yards and a touchdown on seven catches. Although Miller didn't have a single game the rest of the year with multiple catches, his explosion against the Trojans showed everyone why he was one of the country's top high school WR prospects in the Class of 2023.

Not only has Phillips taken early notice of Miller's undeniable talent, so have his teammates who have been tasked with guarding him in practice.

"When I'm out here playing corner (instead of nickel), Omarion is a dog," Hodge said.

The Buffs' WR room is loaded with talent, but Miller might have the highest ceiling of them all (for the exception of Travis Hunter).

LaJohntay Wester describes his game

Wester is a projected starter in Colorado's star-studded wide receivers room despite being listed at 5-foot-11, 167 pounds.

A relatively small stature didn't prevent Wester from becoming FAU's all-time leader in receptions (252) after catching a career-high 108 passes (second in FBS) for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. What he lacks in height or weight, he makes up for in heart and hustle.

"I just play with a lot of heart and intensity and a lot of hunger," Wester said. "I know I don't have the size, speed or strength so I just play with a lot of heart and effort. My skillset is going to show for sure."

Wester's skillset was on full display at FAU and his impact won't just be limited to offense at Colorado.

The 2023 AAC Special Teams Player of the Year (for his work as a returner) confirmed he'll be returning punts for the Buffs this fall.

"Oh yes, most definitely," Wester said when asked if he'll return punts. "I'm trying to get some kickoff returns but that will probably be limited because of offense.

"I was God gifted to be able to have good vision because you're really playing in traffic back there (returning punts) so you have to be different to be back there. God blessed me to be different so it was an easy transition being able to make plays back there."

Wester, Miller, Hunter, Vanderbilt transfer Will Sheppard and others will make up one of college football's best WR groups.

"We're going to put up a lot of points this year for sure," Wester said.

Jordan Seaton's football IQ has impressed Phil Loadholt

Colorado freshman Jordan Seaton was the No. 1 offensive tackle in the Class of 2023 and the Buffs' biggest prize of their 2024 recruiting haul. The third-highest-ranked player since 2000 to sign with the program is already on campus as an early enrollee and has made an early impression on his position coach.

Listed at 6-foot-8, 285 pounds with all the physical tools to be a dominant blindside protector, it's actually Seaton's football IQ that has stood out.

"Being a freshman coming in, for a guy straight out of high school, his knowledge is up there," Loadholt, who started 89 games in the NFL at offensive tackle, said of Seaton. "He's a student of the game, he works hard, he comes up and watches film and does everything he's supposed to do. That's been the most impressive part.

"Obviously, physically, you can see that he's advanced but his mental part has been impressive to me."

Seaton is projected to start at left tackle as a true freshman and help the Buffs better protect the quarterback. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders was sacked an FBS-high 52 times last season.

Follow Colorado Buffaloes sports reporter Scott Procter on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado Buffaloes football: 3 takeaways from first spring practice