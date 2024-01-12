Advertisement

Colorado bolsters D-line with commitment from Arkansas transfer Taurean Carter

Jack Carlough
·1 min read
Colorado’s defensive line added another key piece on Thursday as Arkansas transfer Taurean Carter gave his commitment to head coach Deion Sanders’ Buffs. Carter, a 6-foot-3, 303-pound redshirt senior, was committed to SMU for about one week before flipping to CU.

After missing the entire 2022 season due to a knee injury, Carter returned to the Razorbacks’ D-line this past season and totaled 25 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks — all career-bests.

Carter was a three-star prospect from Mansfield Legacy High School in Texas who received an offer from Colorado in January of 2018.

Carter spoke with On3 about his commitment to Colorado:

“I mean, who wouldn’t want to play for the most looked-at team in college football?” Carter told On3. “Going to Colorado would be an opportunity of a lifetime, and I wouldn’t pass it up for anything because they believe in me and my ability to have a positive impact on the Buffs’ defense.”

Other transfer DL to join the Buffs this offseason include Samuel Okunlola, Quency Wiggins, Chidozie Nwankwo and Anquin Barnes. Colorado also landed former Kentucky edge rusher Keaten Wade.

