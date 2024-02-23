Colorado basketball's KJ Simpson on the art of rebounding as a guard: 'I give credit to my dad'

Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) reacts after the team's 92-89 win over Southern California in double overtime in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.

It's not hyperbole to say that Colorado guard KJ Simpson is one of the best rebounders in the Pac-12.

The 6-foot-2 junior ranks 10th in conference play this season with 6.5 rebounds per game while everyone ahead of him stands at least 6-foot-7 or taller. He leads all major conference players in rebounding during conference games for those listed at 6-foot-2 and under, and he leads the Pac-12 in rebounding for all players listed at 6-foot-5 and under.

Simpson is also averaging 18.7 points (fourth) and 4.7 assists (third) in Pac-12 contests, so it's easy to overlook his impact on the boards, but that part of his game has been around much longer than his tight handle or sweet shooting stroke (44.5% from 3-point range this season).

"I give credit to my dad because when he taught me basketball, he wanted me to be an all-around player," Simpson said after Thursday's practice. "That means going out there and doing everything, not just being a one-trick pony. A lot of times, before I had offense pretty much, he said, 'you can get points by just going in there and rebounding the ball,' so that just started as I was young.

"I just enjoy rebounding but I think I got it from my dad, he always had a knack for knowing where the ball was going to come off and I can kind of tell sometimes."

The basketball lessons taught by Kenneth Simpson Sr. got through to KJ and the Buffs' leader is reaping the benefits of them.

After all, Kenneth Sr. knows a thing or two about hoops.

A Shreveport, Louisiana, native, Kenneth Sr. was recruited by just about every college in the country coming out of Fair Park High School in 1978. The 6-foot-5 forward dropped 39 points and grabbed 23 rebounds during a win against a heavily favored McKinley squad en route to the 1978 state championship game.

A local writer said after the game that McKinley had been “Simpsonized.”

Kenneth Sr. went on to play at Grambling instead of Kentucky or Louisville because "I’m a fourth generation Gramblingite and I was always going there." He proceeded to appear in 135 consecutive games for legendary coach Fred Hobdy before being inducted into the Grambling Legends Sports Hall of Fame.

“If I could walk, I would play,” Kenneth Sr. said on the eve of his induction in 2021. “And I never played without about 100 of my relatives in the gym. I never wanted to let them down.”

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to durability, family or, of course, rebounding.

KJ is one of just two Colorado basketball players to appear in all 26 games so far this season. No one on the team averages more minutes per game than his 33.6.

Just like his dad, if KJ can walk, he's playing.

Last Saturday, with a crew of family in attendance like one of Kenneth Sr.'s old games, KJ played a career-high 48 minutes and dropped 30 points to go along with nine rebounds and five assists during the Buffs' double-overtime win vs. USC. It was KJ's fifth career 30-point game (third this season) and Colorado's biggest comeback on record (trailed by 16 with 8:58 in regulation) with under 10 minutes remaining.

"It felt amazing, I had so much family there," said KJ, who was back home in the Los Angeles area. "In recent years, going on the LA trips haven't always been the best. But just to go out there and play my first double-overtime game in front of a bunch of my family and have a good performance after laying an egg at UCLA, it meant everything."

Last Saturday's win over USC helped keep the Buffs' NCAA Tournament hopes alive and it marked the 12th time in the last 13 games that KJ recorded at least five rebounds. He has 10 games this season with at least seven boards, six games with at least eight and had a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double vs. Washington on Dec. 29.

It's impressive stuff from a 6-foot-2 guard who is Colorado's shortest starter and his rebounding prowess oftentimes helps the Buffs quickly get into their transition offense without the need for an outlet pass.

"That's something we've talked about since he's been here and this year, he's really turned that part of his game up and really made it an emphasis," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said of KJ after Thursday's practice. "He's gone and gotten big-time rebounds and, defensively, he's been a really good rebounder for us, especially in Pac-12 play."

Averaging career highs points (19.2), rebounds (5.6), assists (4.7), field goal percentage (48.8%) and 3-point percentage (44.5%), KJ is a prime candidate to win Pac-12 Player of the Year and projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Not only is he also one of the better perimeter defenders in the conference, he's undoubtedly one of the best rebounding point guards in America.

And he owes it all to dad.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: KJ Simpson on the art of rebounding: 'I give credit to my dad'