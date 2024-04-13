The Colorado Avalanche are heading to the MultiVersus

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights are headed to the MultiVersus.

Nathan MacKinnon, meet Bugs Bunny and Superman.

TNT Sports, Warner Bros. Games and the NHL are joining forces to bring viewers an alternative broadcast of Sunday’s game using real-time animation.

Using NHL EDGE tracking technology, the broadcast will be able to recreate the action on the ice as it happens in real time, featuring the characters of MultiVersus alongside avatars of the NHL’s biggest stars.

Colorado Avalanche playoff tickets are now on sale

The ice rink will incorporate rotating elements based on environments from the MultiVersus game, such as the Space Jam Court, Adventure Time Tree Fort, Sky Arena and Trophy’s E.D.G.E.

The puck will drop Sunday at 1:30 p.m. MT. Find the MultiVersus broadcast on truTV and Max’s B/R Sports Add-On. The traditional broadcast will air on TNT and Max’s B/R Sports Add-On.

