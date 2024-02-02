Colorado announces date for 2024 Black and Gold Day spring game

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and athletic director Rick George announced Thursday that the Buffs’ annual spring game will be played on April 27 this year. The game will be the centerpiece of Black and Gold Day, which will include a field day for children presented by the Children’s Hospital of Colorado.

Last year’s snowy spring game at Folsom Field was sold out as 47,277 fans got their first live look at Coach Prime’s Buffs. The game was also televised on ESPN.

Time and television for this year’s spring game are to be announced. Tickets will go on sale “soon,” per the CU athletics department.

Colorado fans will need to study the roster hard as 28 new players are set for their first spring in Boulder, including talented freshmen Drelon Miller, Kamron Mikell and Jordan Seaton. Transfers such as Will Sheppard and Samuel Okunlola are also joining the Buffs.

