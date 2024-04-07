College softball report: Yellowjackets thump Crown

Apr. 6—SUPERIOR — Wisconsin-Superior wrapped up both games of its Upper Midwest Athletic Conference softball doubleheader against Crown early, routing the Polars 10-2 and 16-3 on Saturday, April 6 at NBC Spartan Sports Complex. Both games took just five innings.

UWS scored in each of its last four at-bats in game one, racking up 12 hits, six of them doubles. Norah Schmitz had a pair of doubles, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Emma Pillion and Samantha Swartz shared pitching duties, allowing a combined two runs on three hits and striking out three.

UWS scored 16 runs over the first three innings of game three, including nine in the second frame. Larissa Snyder, MyKenzie Leccia, Lily Hanson and Karen Balabon had two hits apiece, with Leccia driving in four runs.

Three UWS pitchers combined to allow three runs on five hits.

UWS (13-6, 5-0 UMAC) is scheduled to host Wisconsin-Stout for a nonconference doubleheader on Tuesday.

Two attempted rallies went for naught on Saturday as Minnesota Duluth lost 3-2 and 6-5 to Concordia-St. Paul in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader in St. Paul.

UMD fell behind 3-0 on an inside-the-park homer in the fourth inning of game one and got some of that back in the sixth on a two-run Julia Gronholz homer. A pair of strikeouts short-circuited UMD's attempt to make a big inning in the seventh with the bases loaded and one out.

Four Bulldogs had one hit apiece. Pitcher Lauren Dixon took the loss, allowing three unearned runs on two hits. She walked five and struck out five.

In game two, CSP scored five runs in the third inning on three home runs.

The Bulldogs went into the seventh inning down 6-1 but had four singles to start the inning and score two runs. UMD pulled within one on back-to-back sacrifice flies, but couldn't get the tying run in.

Morgan McMillan was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for UMD, while Maddy Walsh took her first loss of the season. She allowed four unearned runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

UMD (25-12, 6-6 NSIC) will host Minnesota Crookston on Wednesday.

Saturday's trip to Winona was a rough one for St. Scholastica softball as the Cardinals won 10-2 and 11-3 in a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference softball doubleheader.

The Cardinals scored in all four of their at-bats in the first game. Emma Bolin had two of CSS's four hits, while Haley Rosenthal took the loss.

In game two, the Saints' first three batters reached and five singles in the inning led to three runs, but St. Mary's scored 11 unanswered runs.

Grace Hadlich was 2-for-3 with an RBI for CSS, while Ashley Matejka took the defeat.

CSS (3-15, 0-4 MIAC) is slated to host Augsburg on Tuesday.