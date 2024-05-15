College roundup: St. Lawrence University places four on all-Liberty League team

May 14—CANTON — St. Lawrence University's softball team placed four players on the Liberty League all-conference teams Tuesday, highlighted by Vivian Johnson's spot on the first team.

Johnson, a junior from San Rafael, Calif., made the first team as an infielder. She primarily played shortstop and recorded 32 hits and a .317 batting average. In the field, she committed just four errors for a .970 fielding percentage.

"We couldn't ask for a better shortstop than Viv," said Saints head coach Rosie Phillips.

The Saints' Sofia Berryhill and Maeve Thompson won second-team honors and Allison Kloft was named to the honorable mention squad.

Berryhill, a junior from Pleasant Hill, Calif., paced St. Lawrence on the mound with a career-high 10 victories. She went 10-4 and posted a 2.56 earned-run average. Her 63 strikeouts were sixth in the league and 20 walks were the ninth-fewest.

"She performs exceptionally well under pressure," Phillips said. "Her fire is contagious and she rebounded from an injury for an incredible season."

Thompson, a freshman from Burlington, Ontario, paced the Saints from the lead-off position, finishing third on the team in batting average (.328) and second in slugging (.440).

Kloft, from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., played third base for St. Lawrence in her first season and hit .333 with 35 hits, which was third on the team.

CLARKSON PUTS PAIR ON SQUAD

Clarkson junior Devin Fitzpatrick and senior Katy Aldous were each named to the Liberty League all-conference softball squads.

Fitzpatrick made the first team as a utility player for the second straight year. Aldous was a second-team pick.

Fitzpatrick finished third in the league in slugging percentage (.634), third in home runs (7) and fifth in total bases (64). She also excelled on the mound, pitching 142.1 innings, the most in the regular season among Liberty League pitchers. She finished third in the league in strikeouts with 107 and complete games with 14.

Aldous paced the team with a .327 average. She finished fourth in the league in stolen bases with 13 and wasn't caught stealing once.

BASEBALL

HUTCHINS REACHES 2ND TEAM

St. Lawrence junior Michael Hutchins was selected to the Liberty League second team Tuesday.

Hutchins, from Norton, Mass., served as the ace of the Saints' staff this season. He recorded a 2-2 mark with eight starts and 42.1 innings pitched. He posted a 3.61 ERA and allowed batters a .253 average. He also struck out a team-best 44 batters.

LACROSSE

MAHONEY ROOKIE OF WEEK

Canton's Daniel Mahoney won another Liberty League Rookie of the Week honor this week after his performance in the NCAA Tournament for St. Lawrence University over the weekend.

Mahoney supplied two goals and two assists in SLU's 14-6 victory over Plymouth State in the tournament opener. He added an assist in the Saints' loss to St. John Fisher in a third-round game.