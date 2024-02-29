COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Local players gear up for postseason

Feb. 29—With some conference tournaments starting next week, local college players are trying to keep things on point before then.

Schlarman grad Capria Brown definitely did her part. Brown had a game-high 22 points as the Central Michigan girls basketball team was able to get past Miami (Ohio) 76-73 in double overtime on Wednesday.

Brown also had five assists and three rebounds in the win as the Chippewas broke a five-game losing streak. The losing streak continued on Saturday with a 76-49 loss to Western Michigan. Brown had eight points and five rebounds.

The Chippewas are 6-19 and 4-10 in the MAC and will try to start a winning streak on Saturday against Ohio.

Danville native Tevin Smith and the Cleveland State men's basketball team lost 69-61 on Wednesday to Green Bay. Smith had four points and six rebounds for the Vikings.

Cleveland State was coming off a 73-71 win over Robert Morris on Sunday with Smith scoring seven points and a 75-73 loss to Northern Kentucky on Feb. 22 as Smith had eight points.

The Vikings are 17-13 and 10-9 in the Horizon League and will take on IUPUI on Saturday to finish the regular season.

Danville native Sean Houpt and the William & Mary men's basketball team are going into the last weekend of the regular season on a eight-game losing streak.

The Tribe lost 81-65 to UNC-Wilmington as Houpt had nine points and lost 75-62 to Stony Brook as Houpt had 11 points and four rebounds.

William & Mary is 8-21 and 3-13 in the Colonial Athletic Association and will play Elon today in a game that will be televised on CBS Sports Network at 6 p.m. The Tribe will end the regular season on Saturday against Hampton.

Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples and the DePaul women's basketball team played Butler on Wednesday to try to break a four-game losing streak, but hosted Connecticut on Sunday and lost 104-67.

Peoples had eight points, seven rebounds and three steals and three assist against the Huskies.

DePaul was 12-17 and 4-12 in the Big East before Wednesday's game and will finish the regular season on Sunday against Villanova before starting the Big East Tournament next Friday at Uncasville, Conn.

Oakwood native Katelyn Young and the Murray State women's basketball team started the weekend with a 83-63 win over Illinois-Chicago. Young had 38 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

The Racers lost to Belmont 76-63 on Sunday. Young had seven points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Murray State is 16-9 and 9-7 in the Missouri Valley Conference and will play Evansville on Friday.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin grad Emily Meidel and the Eastern Illinois women's basketball team have won four of its last five games.

Meidel had five points, four rebounds and three steals as the Panthers beat Tennessee State on Feb. 22, had a rebound and a block in a 75-73 loss to Tennessee Tech on Saturday and had eight points in a 80-66 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

EIU is 14-16 and 11-6 in the Ohio Valley Conference and will travel to Macomb today to face Western Illinois.

The Southern Indiana men's basketball team, coached by Danville native Stan Gouard, played on Saturday at Western Hall and lost to the Leathernecks 82-76.

The Screaming Eagles are 8-21 overall and 5-11 in the OVC and will face Lindenwood today and Southeast Missouri State on Sunday to wrap up the regular season.