COLLEGE GOLF: Wranglers qualify for nationals

Apr. 30—SAN ANGELO — The Odessa College men's golf team claimed the South Central District Championship title on Tuesday afternoon.

Odessa shot 24 under par over the 54-hole event to claim the tournament title and punch their ticket to the NJCAA D1 Men's Golf National Tournament.

The South-Central District Championship was part of a three-tournament combined scoring event. Scores were taken from the WJCAC Championship, the Southwest Championship, and the South Central District Championship to decide the winner.

In addition to winning the South Central District Championship, the Wranglers also claim the NJCAA Region V Championship, the Southwest Championship, and the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Championship.

The Wranglers will now turn their focus to the NJCAA National Championship from May 14-17 in Hobbs, NM at Rockwind Community Links.